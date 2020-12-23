Patty Jenkins Reveals Her True Feelings About 'Wonder Woman' Ending
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Patty Jenkins isn’t holding back. The Wonder Woman 1984 director got candid about the ending of the 2017 Wonder Woman film in an interview with IGN. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Patty Jenkins During the interview, she revealed that the original ending of the 2017 movie differed from what Warner Bros. forced her [...]
"Wonder Woman 1984" flopped at the international box office over the weekend. The movie earned a paltry $37.5 million, $18 million of which came from China. Many box office experts see this as a sign that Hollywood's power in China is diminishing However, box-office experts say it's too early to make...
"Wonder Woman 1984" will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day.
It's the first in a series of Warner Bros. movies to premiere on HBO Max and theaters at the same time.
