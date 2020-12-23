Patty Jenkins Reveals Her True Feelings About 'Wonder Woman' Ending

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - "White House Fight" Clip



Check out the official "White House Fight" clip from the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 00:40 Published 7 hours ago How To Watch "Wonder Woman 1984" On HBO MAX



"Wonder Woman 1984" will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day. It's the first in a series of Warner Bros. movies to premiere on HBO Max and theaters at the same time. HBO.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 1 day ago Watch Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig Share Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Wonder Woman: 1984



This year December 25 brings us not only one gift, but two: Christmas, and the premiere of Wonder Woman: 1984. The sequel brings back one of our favorite DC superheroes, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), as.. Credit: POPSUGAR Duration: 01:56 Published 1 day ago