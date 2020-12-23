Global  
 

Sam Smith Raves About Celine Dion's Voice & She Says They Are 'Amazing'

Just Jared Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Celine Dion and Sam Smith are gushing over each other in a cute Twitter exchange ahead of the holidays. In a new video interview, Sam opened up about the range of Celine‘s voice and named one of their favorite songs from her. “As a song, I think it’s so outrageous,” Sam said of her iconic [...]
