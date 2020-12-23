Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lil Durk Honors King Von In Backdoor Music Video

SOHH Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Lil Durk Honors King Von In Backdoor Music VideoHip-hop star Lil Durk is grieving for his friend and fellow Chicago rapper King Von, who was shot to death in November. Durk has dropped a new video for his single “Backdoor” which pays homage to Von, who was just 26 years old when he died. Lil Durk Keeping King Von’s Memory Alive During the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Karnataka: 8-feet-long King Cobra rescued in Shivamogga, watch the video | Oneindia [Video]

Karnataka: 8-feet-long King Cobra rescued in Shivamogga, watch the video | Oneindia

An eight-feet-long King Cobra was rescued in Karnataka’s Shivamogga. King Cobra was rescued from a village near Mandagadde in Shivamogga on December 09. It was later released into the forest area...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:00Published
10 Things Lil Durk Can't Live Without [Video]

10 Things Lil Durk Can't Live Without

There are a few things Lil Durk can't live without when he hits the road. From his Flamin' Hot Cheetos and his Lamborghini to headphones and video games, these are Lil Durk's travel essentials.

Credit: GQ     Duration: 06:25Published
Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Chris Stapleton, AC/DC, Andrea Bocelli release new music [Video]

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Chris Stapleton, AC/DC, Andrea Bocelli release new music

New music out this weekend includes albums from Chris Stapleton, AC/DC and Andrea Bocelli plus songs from Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Lil Durk Pays Tribute To King Von With O'Block Chain & Shares Text Messages Between Them

 Durkio returned to Instagram on Sunday (December 20) and dropped a video for his new single "Backdoor."
HipHopDX