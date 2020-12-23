Lil Durk Honors King Von In Backdoor Music Video
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Hip-hop star Lil Durk is grieving for his friend and fellow Chicago rapper King Von, who was shot to death in November. Durk has dropped a new video for his single “Backdoor” which pays homage to Von, who was just 26 years old when he died. Lil Durk Keeping King Von’s Memory Alive During the […]
Hip-hop star Lil Durk is grieving for his friend and fellow Chicago rapper King Von, who was shot to death in November. Durk has dropped a new video for his single “Backdoor” which pays homage to Von, who was just 26 years old when he died. Lil Durk Keeping King Von’s Memory Alive During the […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources