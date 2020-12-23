Global  
 

Tayshia Adams Is Engaged After the Season 16 Bachelorette Finale

E! Online Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Tayshia Adams has made her choice. The leading lady of The Bachelorette is now engaged to Zac Clark after a whirlwind, pandemic-tinged season of reality TV that ended, quite simply, in...
