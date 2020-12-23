Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He "Never" Thought Daughter Katherine Would Marry an Actor Like Chris Pratt

E! Online Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Arnold Schwarzenegger has had to say "hasta la vista, baby" to his preconceived notions of the path that his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger's life would take. The iconic...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Arnold Schwarzenegger didn't expect his daughter to marry an actor

Arnold Schwarzenegger didn't expect his daughter to marry an actor 00:39

 Arnold Schwarzenegger didn't expect his daughter to marry an actor

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Babies born in 2020 - III [Video]

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Babies born in 2020 - III

Who wants a baby in 2020? Hollywood did!

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Katherine Schwarzenegger 'excited' for her daughter's first Christmas [Video]

Katherine Schwarzenegger 'excited' for her daughter's first Christmas

Katherine Schwarzenegger is “excited” for her daughter Lyla - whom she has with her husband Chris Pratt - to experience her first Christmas this month.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:55Published
Katherine Schwarzenegger is 'excited' for daughter's first Christmas [Video]

Katherine Schwarzenegger is 'excited' for daughter's first Christmas

Katherine Schwarzenegger is “excited” for her daughter Lyla - whom she has with her husband Chris Pratt - to experience her first Christmas this month.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Arnold Schwarzenegger Caught Off Guard by Daughter Katherine's Decision to Marry Chris Pratt

 The former Governor of California admits he never thought his daughter would marry an actor because she always hated being on the movie sets when she's young.
AceShowbiz

Arnold Schwarzenegger Gushes About Having Chris Pratt as a Son-in-Law

 Arnold Schwarzenegger is singing his praises for Chris Pratt! During the Kindergarten Cop Zoom reunion hosted by Yahoo Entertainment on Monday (December 21), the...
Just Jared

Chris Pratt Posts Christmas Eve Video with Daughter Lyla!

 Chris Pratt is giving fans an inside look at the holidays at his home! The 41-year-old actor shared videos of his family watching Christmas Eve mass at home....
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbiz