Meek Mill Gives Lil Uzi Vert Huge Life Advice

SOHH Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Meek Mill Gives Lil Uzi Vert Huge Life AdviceTake notes, Dr. Phil. When hip-hop star Lil Uzi Vert revealed that he’d just had himself a good cry, fellow Philadelphia native and rap heavyweight Meek Mill came up with a creative way to cheer him up. Meek Mill Has The Cure For Lil Uzi Vert’s Blues Whatever was bothering Lil Uzi Vert — or […]
