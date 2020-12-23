Meek Mill Gives Lil Uzi Vert Huge Life Advice Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Take notes, Dr. Phil. When hip-hop star Lil Uzi Vert revealed that he'd just had himself a good cry, fellow Philadelphia native and rap heavyweight Meek Mill came up with a creative way to cheer him up. Meek Mill Has The Cure For Lil Uzi Vert's Blues Whatever was bothering Lil Uzi Vert — or […]

