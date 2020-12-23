Global  
 

Papa Jonas bowled over by daughter-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas' performance in The White Tiger

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Priyanka Chopra Jonas's father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr is bowled over her by performance in The White Tiger. As soon as the new trailer of Ramin Bahrani's Netflix film released, he posted, "So excited to see this movie. Proud of my daughter-in-law." It was also announced that the film will drop on January 22. Wonder if papa...
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The White Tiger Movie

The White Tiger Movie 02:31

 There's a new official movie trailer for The White Tiger. - Plot synopsis: From acclaimed writer-director Ramin Bahrani comes the epic journey of a poor Indian driver (Adarsh Gourav) who uses his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters (Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra...

