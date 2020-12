Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are still very close despite their reported split. The 36-year-old actress/director and the 45-year-old Ted Lasso actor shared a long and loving embrace before going their separate ways on Sunday (December 20) in Agoura Hills, Calif. After their embrace, Olivia was seen staring deep into Jason‘s eyes as he talked [...]