Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Jennifer Stanley-George, who got divorced from Zac in 2012, admits in a new interview that it is 'a little shocking and a little hard to watch' his ex-husband appearing on the long-running ABC dating competition.
