Man left heartbroken by wife’s secret at-home behavior: ‘I just can’t let go of [it]’



A man went on Reddit’s “Am Ithe A******” forum for advice.The man, who has been married for six months,grew up with his childhood cat named Monday.“My wife loved her at first, but then started..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:02 Published 1 week ago