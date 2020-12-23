Mission Majnu: Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna unite for the espionage thriller
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
After backing films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Ronnie Screwvala will now collaborate with Producers Amar Butala and Garima Mehta to produce Mission Majnu a film on India's most ambitious covert operation. The film is inspired by real events set in the 1970s and is the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of...
