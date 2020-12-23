Global  
 

Cameron Douglas and Girlfriend Welcome Son After a 'Tough' Year

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The son of Michael Douglas and ex-wife Diandra Luker marks the arrival of newborn son Ryder T. Douglas, his second child with longtime girlfriend Viviane Thibes, with a new family photo shared on Instagram.
