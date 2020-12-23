Ex-Army Major Richard Ojeda Slams Trump For Blackwater Pardons: ‘They Did Not Give Two Sh*ts’ About Who They Killed

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Major Garrett On Barr Breaking With Trump



CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett joined WBZ to discuss how Attorney General William Barr is breaking with President Trump on two significant topics. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:41 Published 2 days ago Next Up On Trump's Hit List? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp



President Donald Trump let fly on Sunday, saying he regretted supporting GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election. According to Business Insider, Trump's blast could potentially create major.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 3 weeks ago