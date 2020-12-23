Ex-Army Major Richard Ojeda Slams Trump For Blackwater Pardons: ‘They Did Not Give Two Sh*ts’ About Who They Killed
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Former congressman and retired army major *Richard Ojeda* (D) blasted President *Donald Trump* for his pardon of four contractors with the private military firm, Blackwater.
President Donald Trump announced a wave of lame duck pardons, including two for men who pleaded guilty in Robert Mueller’s investigation, as well as ones for Republican allies who once served in Congress and military contractors involved in a deadly shooting of Iraqi civilians. CNN’s Evan Perez...