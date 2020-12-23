Global  
 

Joe Scarborough Pounds Trump’s ‘Full-Blown Crazy’ Video Message: ‘He’s Got To Be On Something’

Mediaite Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough tore apart President Donald Trump’s late-night video message threatening to veto the Covid relief bill, insisting Trump has “got to be on something” to post such a tirade. On Tuesday night, Trump posted a video in which he, among other things, called for the $2000 Covid stimulus checks that Democrats have […]
