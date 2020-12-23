Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Aren't in a Rush to Get Married

E! Online Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are taking time to enjoy their engagement. On the Dec. 22 finale of The Bachelorette, viewers watched as Zac got down on one knee and proposed to Tayshia with...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tayshia Adams Visits 'Hometowns' In 'The Bachelorette' Preview [Video]

Tayshia Adams Visits 'Hometowns' In 'The Bachelorette' Preview

Get a sneak peek at Tuesday's upcoming episode of "The Bachelorette", where Tayshia Adams meets the families of her four remaining men on unconventional "hometown" dates. Plus, more TV news including a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:50Published
Chris Harrison Recalls the Most Memorable Drunken Moments in 'The Bachelor' Franchise [Video]

Chris Harrison Recalls the Most Memorable Drunken Moments in 'The Bachelor' Franchise

PLUS: Chris Harrison weighs in on The Bachelorette's biggest twist and what's in store for Tayshia

Credit: People     Duration: 08:21Published
Jared Haibon Says Transfer from Clare to Tayshia 'Worked Out Seamlessly' for 'The Bachelorette' [Video]

Jared Haibon Says Transfer from Clare to Tayshia 'Worked Out Seamlessly' for 'The Bachelorette'

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon say they were in the quarantine bubble at the hotel when Tayshia became the new 'Bachelorette'

Credit: People     Duration: 05:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Is Tayshia Adams Still With Fiancé Zac Clark After Her *Dramatic* Season?

 Bachelor Nation demands answers! Tayshia Adams got engaged to Zac Clark on the season finale of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, December 22, but since there...
OK! Magazine

The Bachelorette Star Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Sounds Off on His Relationship With Tayshia Adams

 Zac Clark could pop the question to Tayshia Adams in the Dec. 22 finale of The Bachelorette. If he does, he'll have the support of his ex-wife Jennifer...
E! Online Also reported by •UpworthyFOXNews.comAceShowbizOK! Magazine

All the Details On Bachelorette Tayshia Adams' Engagement Ring From Zac Clark

 Double the Bachelorettes, double the bling! After a surprise twist in season 16, Tayshia Adams finally found the man (and the rock) of her dreams. Zac Clark...
E! Online