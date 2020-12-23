Nicki Minaj Gives Cryptic Reaction Over 2009/2020 Photo Comparison: “I Thought They Said…”
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
New York rapper Nicki Minaj is making fans read between the tweet lines. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to acknowledge an insane 2009 and 2020 portrait comparison of herself. Nicki Minaj Gives Cryptic Response Onika went to her Twitter page and left people wondering what’s on her mind. She quoted a fan tweet […]
New York rapper Nicki Minaj is making fans read between the tweet lines. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to acknowledge an insane 2009 and 2020 portrait comparison of herself. Nicki Minaj Gives Cryptic Response Onika went to her Twitter page and left people wondering what’s on her mind. She quoted a fan tweet […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources