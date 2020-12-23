Global  
 

Chrissy Teigen Shares Photo of Her Body After Pregnancy Loss & Says It 'Reminds Me of What Could Have Been'

Just Jared Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen is reflecting. The 35-year-old Cravings entrepreneur posted a photo of her body to her Instagram on Wednesday (December 23) and got candid in the caption. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen “This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror [...]
