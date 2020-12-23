Stella Tennant Dead - British Model Dies at 50
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Stella Tennant has sadly passed away. The British model died at the age of 50, her family said in a statement on Wednesday (December 23), via the BBC. “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020. Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us [...]
