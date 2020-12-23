Global  
 

Stella Tennant Dead - British Model Dies at 50

Just Jared Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Stella Tennant has sadly passed away. The British model died at the age of 50, her family said in a statement on Wednesday (December 23), via the BBC. “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020. Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us [...]
