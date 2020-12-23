Broadway Star Rebecca Luker Passes Away at 59 After Battling ALS Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Three-time Tony Award nominee Rebecca Luker has tragically died at the age of 59, the New York Times reports. Earlier in 2020, she revealed she had been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease. Rebecca made her Broadway debut in 1988 in Phantom of the Opera. She has earned numerous Tony Award nominations [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

