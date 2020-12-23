Global  
 

READ Pelosi Letter Demanding House GOP Leader McCarthy Allow Addition of $2000 Checks to Covid Bill Immediately

Mediaite Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
READ Pelosi Letter Demanding House GOP Leader McCarthy Allow Addition of $2000 Checks to Covid Bill ImmediatelySpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi demanded House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy allow unanimous consent to increase Covid stimulus payments to $2000.00 following President Donald Trump’s late-night demand for the same. Democratic leaders have leapt on Trump’s demand to increase the payments — to a level that they’ve been proposing for months — by publicly […]
 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says delays in reaching a coronavirus relief deal are due to her Republican colleagues not wanting to “crush the virus.”

