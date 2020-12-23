Global  
 

First Coronavirus Cases Reach Antarctica

Just Jared Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been no trace of COVID-19 in Antarctica. Well, this week, the first COVID-19 cases were recorded on the remote continent after 36 people tested positive on a Chilean research base, Newsweek reports. “Thanks to the timely preventive action,” the Chilean Army said in a statement. “It was [...]
News video: Antarctica Has Reported Its First Cases of COVID-19

Antarctica Has Reported Its First Cases of COVID-19 01:05

 The COVID-19 pandemic has finally reached Antarctica. It was previously the only continent to remain unscathed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 has now reached Antarctica, infecting 36 at research base [Video]

COVID-19 has now reached Antarctica, infecting 36 at research base

It's now a global pandemic in every sense of the word. The coronavirus scourge has affected all seven continents after COVID-19 cases were recorded in Antarctica for the first time Monday.

