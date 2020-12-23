Model Stella Tennant Dies Suddenly at 50: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and More Pay Tribute
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Scottish supermodel Stella Tennant has suddenly died, her family announced on Wednesday, Dec. 23. She passed away on Tuesday, five days after her 50th birthday, they said in a statement...
Scottish supermodel Stella Tennant has suddenly died, her family announced on Wednesday, Dec. 23. She passed away on Tuesday, five days after her 50th birthday, they said in a statement...
|
|
You Might Like