Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Grace VanderWaal Debuts Drastic New Look!

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Grace VanderWaal is shocking fans with her new hairdo! The 16-year-old singer and Stargirl actress shared a new post on Monday (December 21) showing off her shaved head. Grace actually cut her hair earlier in the month, but people are just now noticing. On December 4th, Grace posted a couple of photos and a video, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TOM & JERRY Movie (2021) - Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney [Video]

TOM & JERRY Movie (2021) - Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney

TOM & JERRY Movie (2021) - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:24Published
KFC's Colonel Sanders debuts slightly startling new look [Video]

KFC's Colonel Sanders debuts slightly startling new look

KFC France is showing support for “Movember” this year by shaving off its iconic mascot’s mustache and goatee.Movember, which happens every November, raises awareness for men’s..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Grace VanderWaal Shows Off Edgy Pink Buzz Cut in Jaw-Dropping Makeover

 Think pink! Grace VanderWaal debuted a drastic new look earlier this week and the result is nothing short of stunningly rosy.
Upworthy