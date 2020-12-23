Grace VanderWaal Debuts Drastic New Look!

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Grace VanderWaal is shocking fans with her new hairdo! The 16-year-old singer and Stargirl actress shared a new post on Monday (December 21) showing off her shaved head. Grace actually cut her hair earlier in the month, but people are just now noticing. On December 4th, Grace posted a couple of photos and a video, [...]
TOM & JERRY Movie (2021) - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of..