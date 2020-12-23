Maluma to Perform on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021'!

Global  
 

Maluma is helping to ring in the New Year. The 26-year-old Papi Juancho superstar is going to perform on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 from the show’s Hollywood Party, Extra confirmed on Wednesday (December 23). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maluma The celebration will officially kick off at [...]
