You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Christmas Star In The Night Sky Makes Rare Appearance In Night Sky



For the first time in centuries, Jupiter and Saturn are back together, or at least, it looks that way. People call it the Christmas Star and Don Ford has more details about this exciting and rare.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:51 Published 2 days ago The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form ‘Christmas Star’ In Rare Double Planet Event



In a year when “social distancing” has become the norm, how ironic that we will be celebrating something called the “Great Conjunction.” Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:21 Published 2 days ago Look Up: 'Christmas Star' To Shine For First Time Since Middle Ages



Jupiter and Saturn are expected to converge in the night sky tonight, a sight that won't happen again until 2080. DeMarco Morgan reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago