Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gal Gadot Denies Wonder Woman 1984 Villain is Based on Trump

Mediaite Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Gal Gadot Denies Wonder Woman 1984 Villain is Based on TrumpGal Gadot is denying speculation that the villain of Wonder Woman 1984, an evil businessman named Maxwell Lord, is based on Donald Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: Gal Gadot breaks down the throwback fashion looks from 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Gal Gadot breaks down the throwback fashion looks from 'Wonder Woman 1984' 01:15

 Gal Gadot chats with USA TODAY's Andrea Mandell about her '80s wardrobe in "Wonder Woman 1984," and what it was like filming 2017's "Wonder Woman."

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Patty Jenkins Says "Wonder Woman 1984" Is A Family Film [Video]

Patty Jenkins Says "Wonder Woman 1984" Is A Family Film

"Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film. Jenkins thinks "Wonder Woman 1984" is more than a comic book film. She told CNN the film..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Patty Jenkins Talks About 'Wonder Woman 1984' [Video]

Patty Jenkins Talks About 'Wonder Woman 1984'

"Wonder Woman 1984" releases in theaters and streaming on HBO MAX on December 25th. Director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film. She told CNN she hopes..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Kristen Wiig was paranoid about spilling Wonder Woman 1984 secrets [Video]

Kristen Wiig was paranoid about spilling Wonder Woman 1984 secrets

Kristen Wiig feared the "Warner Bros. police" would come for her if she told anyone about her audition for Wonder Woman 1984.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

'Wonder Woman' Actress Shoots Down Trump Comparisons to Villain

 "Wonder Woman" lead actress Gal Gadot dismissed claims the villain Maxwell Lord in the latest installment of the film series is based on President Donald Trump,...
Newsmax