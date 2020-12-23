Gal Gadot Denies Wonder Woman 1984 Villain is Based on Trump

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Patty Jenkins Says "Wonder Woman 1984" Is A Family Film



"Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film. Jenkins thinks "Wonder Woman 1984" is more than a comic book film. She told CNN the film.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 12 hours ago Patty Jenkins Talks About 'Wonder Woman 1984'



"Wonder Woman 1984" releases in theaters and streaming on HBO MAX on December 25th. Director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film. She told CNN she hopes.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago Kristen Wiig was paranoid about spilling Wonder Woman 1984 secrets



Kristen Wiig feared the "Warner Bros. police" would come for her if she told anyone about her audition for Wonder Woman 1984. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources 'Wonder Woman' Actress Shoots Down Trump Comparisons to Villain "Wonder Woman" lead actress Gal Gadot dismissed claims the villain Maxwell Lord in the latest installment of the film series is based on President Donald Trump,...

Newsmax 2 days ago



