Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Puts Focus On Vaccinating Seniors

cbs4.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida went primarily to people under age 65, as Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state is pivoting to give the vast majority of shots to seniors due to their increased risk of illness and death from the coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: DeSantis: 'Our vaccines are going to be targeted for our elderly population'

DeSantis: 'Our vaccines are going to be targeted for our elderly population' 25:56

 Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about the COVID-19 vaccine for Florida's elderly population during a news conference at UF Health The Villages Hospital.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Florida's Seniors Next In Line To Receive COVID Vaccine [Video]

Florida's Seniors Next In Line To Receive COVID Vaccine

CBS4's Joan Murray has more on the governor's distribution plan.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:16Published
WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis News Conference [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis News Conference

WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis News Conference

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 25:42Published
Gov. DeSantis holds press conference in The Villages [Video]

Gov. DeSantis holds press conference in The Villages

Governor Ron DeSantis holds a press conference in The Villages.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 26:07Published