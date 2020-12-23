Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Puts Focus On Vaccinating Seniors
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida went primarily to people under age 65, as Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state is pivoting to give the vast majority of shots to seniors due to their increased risk of illness and death from the coronavirus.
