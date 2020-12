You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Olivia Jade Giannulli breaks silence on college admissions scandal



Olivia Jade appeared on 'Red Table Talk' on Tuesday to talk about the events that landed her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in prison. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published 3 weeks ago Olivia Jade Giannulli Speaks Out About College Admissions Scam



Olivia Jade Giannulli is opening up about the college admissions scandal that landed her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, in prison. CBS2's Christina Fan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:20 Published 3 weeks ago Olivia Jade Breaks Silence On Mother Lori Loughlin's Arrest: ‘What Happened Was Wrong’



The daughter of “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli spoke out for the first time this week about her parents arrest and imprisonment in the college admissions.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:01 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Lori Loughlin Keeping Her Head Down, Husband Still in Quarantine Lori Loughlin is spending her final week in prison, counting the days till she's released -- while her husband, Mossimo Giannulli is still quarantined because of...

TMZ.com 4 days ago