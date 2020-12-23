Global  
 

House GOP Leader Ends Call After Republicans Leak Effort to Kill Trump’s $2,000 Checks: There’s a ‘Reporter Live-Tweeting This’

Mediaite Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
House GOP Leader Ends Call After Republicans Leak Effort to Kill Trump’s $2,000 Checks: There’s a ‘Reporter Live-Tweeting This’House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is leading the effort to block Congress from passing of a stimulus proposal that would include direct $2,000 payments.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: The GOP Is Fuming At Trump's 'Tantrum' Disguised As Concern For Workers

The GOP Is Fuming At Trump's 'Tantrum' Disguised As Concern For Workers 00:36

 When President Donald Trump vetoed the $900 billion stimulus bill Tuesday night, he claimed sending $600 checks to working Americans wasn't enough. But according to Business Insider, some Republicans aren't buying it. One anonymous GOP official said Trump was throwing a 'tantrum' in order to punish...

