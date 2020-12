Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The 'Mississippi Queen' hitmaker has passed away at the age of 75 in Florida as fellow rockers were praying for him while he was hospitalized following a cardiac arrest. 👓 View full article



