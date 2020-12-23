BREAKING: Whodini Member Ecstasy Passes Away At 56

Global  
 

BREAKING: Whodini Member Ecstasy Passes Away At 56Hip-hop has lost one of its pioneers. John Fletcher, a.k.a “Ecstasy” from the group Whodini, has passed away at age 56. RIP To Whodini’s Ecstasy New York native Ecstasy was reportedly living in the Atlanta area at the time he passed. So far, no official cause of death has been revealed. LL Cool J, Chuck […]
