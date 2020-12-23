Global  
 

Trump Publicly Calls for Special Counsel on Election After Bill Barr Leaves DOJ

Mediaite Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Hours after *Bill Barr* officially stepped down as Attorney General, President *Donald Trump* publicly called for a special counsel to look into the election results.
0
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: AG Barr Says No Need For Special Counsel on Voter Fraud

AG Barr Says No Need For Special Counsel on Voter Fraud 01:08

 Barr made the comments during a Monday news conference.They were a response to questions about President Donald Trump's recent proposal to appoint a special counsel to investigate his false claims of voter fraud.

