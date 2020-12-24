Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Bachelorette's Ben Smith Gets Candid About Tayshia Adams' Engagement to Zac Clark

E! Online Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
A day after the world saw him experience a second round of heartbreak with Tayshia Adams on her finale of The Bachelorette, Ben Smith is sharing his thoughts with another famous Bachelor Nation...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: 'Bachelorette' finale yields second engagement of season

'Bachelorette' finale yields second engagement of season 01:17

 Tayshia Adams got engaged to Zac Clark during the Season 16 finale of ABC’s “The Bachelorette”.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tayshia Adams Visits 'Hometowns' In 'The Bachelorette' Preview [Video]

Tayshia Adams Visits 'Hometowns' In 'The Bachelorette' Preview

Get a sneak peek at Tuesday's upcoming episode of "The Bachelorette", where Tayshia Adams meets the families of her four remaining men on unconventional "hometown" dates. Plus, more TV news including a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:50Published
'The Bachelorette': Army Veteran Ben Smith Opens Up About Mental Health Journey | THR News [Video]

'The Bachelorette': Army Veteran Ben Smith Opens Up About Mental Health Journey | THR News

Ben Smith, a former military officer and current fitness coach, put his vulnerability on display with the ABC star, saying, "I was very scared about sharing all of those things, and I'm okay."

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:10Published
Chris Harrison Recalls the Most Memorable Drunken Moments in 'The Bachelor' Franchise [Video]

Chris Harrison Recalls the Most Memorable Drunken Moments in 'The Bachelor' Franchise

PLUS: Chris Harrison weighs in on The Bachelorette's biggest twist and what's in store for Tayshia

Credit: People     Duration: 08:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Why Rachel Lindsay Is Comparing The Bachelorette's Ben Smith to Her Ex Peter Kraus

 Could Ben Smith be the next Bachelor? After Tayshia Adams sent the fan favorite home during the Dec. 15th episode of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay and Becca...
E! Online

Tayshia Adams Dives Deeper Into Her Divorce After Ex-Husband Slammed Her ‘Sob Story’

 Even though Tayshia Adams previously told fans to leave her ex-husband, Josh Bourelle, “alone,” the leading lady can’t stop talking about him during her...
OK! Magazine