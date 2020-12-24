Actor Hugh Grant beat Ryan Reynolds in a sales competition at Sam's Club. The Wolverine actor's coffee brand sold more than the Deadpool actor's gin. The winner received a donation to the charity of their choice.Full Article
Hugh Jackman prevails in feud with Ryan Reynolds
