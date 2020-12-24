Global  
 

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Recreates Her 'Full House' Hair While Actress Keeps Head Down in Jail

AceShowbiz Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Days away from her mother's planned release from federal prison, Bella Giannulli shares a selfie of her sporting the same hairstyle Aunt Becky wore on the hit '90s series.
Bella Giannulli twins with imprisoned mom Lori Loughlin in throwback 'Full House' pic: 'Copied her'

 Lori Loughlin's daughter subtly praised the actress with a lookalike selfie resembling the actress during her "Full House" acting days.
