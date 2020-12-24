Lori Loughlin's Daughter Recreates Her 'Full House' Hair While Actress Keeps Head Down in Jail
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Days away from her mother's planned release from federal prison, Bella Giannulli shares a selfie of her sporting the same hairstyle Aunt Becky wore on the hit '90s series.
Days away from her mother's planned release from federal prison, Bella Giannulli shares a selfie of her sporting the same hairstyle Aunt Becky wore on the hit '90s series.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources