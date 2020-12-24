Global  
 

Gucci Mane & Wife Keyshia Ka'oir Welcome First Child Together!

Thursday, 24 December 2020
Gucci Mane is a dad again! The 40-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (December 23) to announce that he and wife Keyshia Ka’oir had welcomed a baby boy named Ice. “My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis ❤️🏹🥶 he’s here!!!!!!!” Gucci wrote [...]
