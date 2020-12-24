Global  
 

R. Kelly's Child Pornography Trial Set for September 2021

AceShowbiz Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
The trial for the child pornography case faced by the 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker is now scheduled for September 2021 following delay due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: R. Kelly's child pornography trial delayed until September 2021

R. Kelly's child pornography trial delayed until September 2021 00:54

 R. Kelly's child pornography trial will now take place in September 2021, after the Covid-19 pandemic led to a further delay.

