R. Kelly's Child Pornography Trial Set for September 2021
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
The trial for the child pornography case faced by the 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker is now scheduled for September 2021 following delay due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
