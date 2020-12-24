Playboi Carti Accused Of Stealing From Rock Band Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti is promoting his upcoming Whole Lotta Red album, but some of his merchandise unexpectedly received the attention of a rock band who claims PC stole its designs. Playboi Carti Facing Accusations Of Stealing Ronnie Radke, lead singer of rock band Falling In Reverse, went to his Instagram Story to call out […]

Related news from verified sources Playboi Carti Accused Of Stealing From Rock Band: 'Cease & Desist Mr. Rapper Boi' "This un original ass dude got 24 hours," says Ronnie Radke of Falling In Reverse.

