Playboi Carti Accused Of Stealing From Rock Band

SOHH Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Playboi Carti Accused Of Stealing From Rock BandAtlanta rapper Playboi Carti is promoting his upcoming Whole Lotta Red album, but some of his merchandise unexpectedly received the attention of a rock band who claims PC stole its designs. Playboi Carti Facing Accusations Of Stealing Ronnie Radke, lead singer of rock band Falling In Reverse, went to his Instagram Story to call out […]
