Chrissy Teigen Goes Pretty in Pink While Shopping with John Legend in St. Barths

Just Jared Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
The Legends are celebrating Christmas in St. Barths! Chrissy Teigen held on close to husband John Legend while out doing some Christmas shopping on Wednesday afternoon (December 23) in St. Barths. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen The 35-year-old cookbook author looked effortlessly chic in a pink maxi-dress while the 41-year-old entertainer [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited
News video: Chrissy Teigen buys John Legend a robe every year

Chrissy Teigen buys John Legend a robe every year 00:35

 John Legend is gifted a new bathrobe and a work bag every Christmas by Chrissy Teigen.

