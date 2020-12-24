Global  
 

After Trump Leaves for Mar-a-Lago With Stimulus Up in the Air, White House Schedule Says He's Having 'Many Meetings and Calls'

Mediaite Thursday, 24 December 2020
After Trump Leaves for Mar-a-Lago With Stimulus Up in the Air, White House Schedule Says He’s Having ‘Many Meetings and Calls’The White House public schedule has something new on it for President *Donald Trump's* Christmas Eve plans, a day after he left Washington D.C. with the covid stimulus bill up in the air.
News video: Concern Growing Over Bizarre Company Trump Is Keeping In His Final White House Days

Concern Growing Over Bizarre Company Trump Is Keeping In His Final White House Days 00:42

 Grave concern is growing among senior White House advisers about the people President Donald Trump has been listening to lately. CNN reports Trump has turned to a fringe group of advisers peddling increasingly dubious tactics to overturn the results of the election. That's generated new levels of...

