Year-ender 2020: Celebs who announced their pregnancies and had babies this year Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

The coronavirus lockdown certainly put a damper on any big plans one might have had this year, but that didn't keep our celebrities from adding some happiness to their lives. In a year filled with anxiety thanks to COVID-19, some of our Bollywood and television celebs welcomed little bundles of joy, while some others announced... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

