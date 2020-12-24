Alia Bhatt on shooting in Telugu for ‘RRR

Thursday, 24 December 2020 () Alia Bhatt will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus ‘RRR’ where the actress will be seen speaking Telugu for the first time. She recently opened up about her experience shooting in the south language. Alia also revealed that she was speaking her lines in her sleep.
Actor Alia Bhatt revisited her childhood days in a new video shared on Instagram. In the video, Alia is seen running around in a forest and playing with two kids. Alia captioned it, 'Childhood! A time..
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked at a dubbing studio in suburban Mumbai. The two were presumably dubbing for their fantasy drama, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is Ranbir and..
