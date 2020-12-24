Global  
 

Alia Bhatt on shooting in Telugu for ‘RRR

IndiaTimes Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus ‘RRR’ where the actress will be seen speaking Telugu for the first time. She recently opened up about her experience shooting in the south language. Alia also revealed that she was speaking her lines in her sleep.
