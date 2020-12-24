Global  
 

Arvind Swami’s new look from ‘Thalaivi’

IndiaTimes Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Arvind Swami will be seen essaying a pivotal role in Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Thalaivi’ and his first look was unveiled today. Paying a tribute to Dr. MG Ramachandran, the makers revealed a new look of Arvind Swami as MGR from the film. Arvind Swami essays the late legendary actor turned politician MGR in the movie, which is directed by AL Vijay. ‘Thalaivi’ traces the life events of J Jayalalithaa, essayed by Kangana Ranaut.
