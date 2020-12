Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Warner Bros. has announced the release date for the upcoming Mad Max prequel! The upcoming movie, titled Furiosa, will be released in theaters on June 23, 2023, according to Deadline. The spinoff from George Miller‘s Mad Max: Fury Road will follow the character played by Charlize Theron, who assisted Max in the desert. The movie [...]