The 'Mad Max' Furiosa prequel set for release in 2023

ContactMusic Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
'Mad Max: Fury Road' Prequel Starring Anya Taylor-Joy Gets Release Date

 Warner Bros. has announced the release date for the upcoming Mad Max prequel! The upcoming movie, titled Furiosa, will be released in theaters on June 23, 2023,...
Just Jared

AP Breakthrough Entertainer Anya Taylor-Joy: 'I live in Narnia'

 Anya Taylor-Joy is in northern Ireland shooting "The Northman" alongside Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard. In October, Warner Bros. announced that she'll...
USATODAY.com