Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ranbir Kapoor: My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
It's no secret that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in a relationship for quite some time now. While both the actors are pretty private about their lives, their frequent public appearances together speak volumes about their relationship.

In a recent *interview with Rajeev Masand*, Ranbir Kapoor finally opened up a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ranbir-Alia snapped at airport [Video]

Ranbir-Alia snapped at airport

umoured lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport on Monday. #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:55Published
Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at dubbing studio in Mumbai [Video]

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at dubbing studio in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked at a dubbing studio in suburban Mumbai. The two were presumably dubbing for their fantasy drama, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is Ranbir and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Ranbir Kapoor: My girlfriend Alia is an overachiever
Indian Express