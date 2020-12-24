Bah, Humbug! The Worst Christmas Movies of All-Time

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The highest-grossing Christmas movies of all time



'Tis the season for some Christmas cheer!. 'Newsweek' released a list of the top earners when it comes to holiday movies. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published 2 days ago Top 20 Best Christmas Movies of All Time



It wouldn't be Christmas without these films! For this list, we’re looking at our favorite Christmas flicks, including holiday specials, but focusing on films where Christmas plays a large role in.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 21:46 Published 4 days ago New movies to stream this November



As cinemas in England are forced to close for the second time due to thesecond national lockdown, we run through the best movies to stream from thesafety of your own home this month. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:43 Published on November 1, 2020