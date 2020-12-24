'BiP' Couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Split After 3 Years of Marriage
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
The pair, who met on '*Bachelor in Paradise*' back in 2016, says in a joint statement that despite the 'difficult decision to separate,' they 'will always cherish our time together.'
