Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WATCH: Good Boys — One of Whom Helped Joe Biden Break His Foot — Wish America an Adorable Merry Christmas

Mediaite Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Incoming First Pooches Champ Biden and Major Biden stepped into the limelight to shoot an adorably antic Merry Christmas video from President-elect Joe Biden and incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: WATCH: Joe Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine

WATCH: Joe Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine 00:54

 President-elect Joe Biden receives a COVID-19 vaccine and thanks frontline workers and scientists.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Alex Padilla Will Replace Kamala Harris as CA Senator [Video]

Alex Padilla Will Replace Kamala Harris as CA Senator

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Padilla's appointment on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
U.S. says SolarWinds hack impacting local govt [Video]

U.S. says SolarWinds hack impacting local govt

The U.S. cybersecurity agency said on Wednesday that a sprawling cyber espionage campaign made public earlier this month is affecting state and local governments, although it released few additional..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published
President-Elect Joe Biden Picks Connecticut Education Commissioner For Education Secretary [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden Picks Connecticut Education Commissioner For Education Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen an educator from Connecticut to serve in his Cabinet as Secretary of Education; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published