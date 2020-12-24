7 Telugu films moved from 2020 to 2021
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
While the first big Telugu film after lockdown, ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ is gearing up for a Christmas release in the big screens, much-awaited projects like Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, Sai Pallavi's Love Story, RRR, Virata Parvam, Wild Dog and Aranya are expected to hit the theaters in the first half of 2021.
